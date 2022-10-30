Knicks’ Derrick Rose feels ‘comfortable’ despite limited playing time

CLEVELAND — Derrick Rose said he feels his rhythm returning, even if that hasn’t changed his playing time.

The veteran guard has produced back-to-back 12-point performances, and had four assists and four rebounds Friday in the Knicks’ loss to the Bucks. He appeared in just 26 games last season due to a right ankle injury and multiple subsequent surgeries.

“I’m comfortable. I got a good groove in my routine, I’m feeling healthy,” said Rose, who was second on the Knicks with a plus-8 rating at Milwaukee.

Rose, however, is receiving just 12.8 minutes per game because starter Jalen Brunson has logged major minutes early on in his first season with the Knicks.

“I’m here to do whatever they want me to do,” he said. “It’s not on me, it’s on [coach Tom Thibodeau] and the staff to do whatever they’re doing to try to find me minutes. It’s not up to me.”

Derrick Rose continues to be a presence off the bench, despite having limited minutes. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) has been ruled out for the game Sunday against the Cavaliers. The second-year guard has been listed as day-to-day by the Knicks since discomfort returned in his left foot following his one and only preseason appearance.

He has yet to practice fully, though he Grimes has been seen working out before every game he has missed. Thibodeau has repeatedly said the Knicks are stressing patience with Grimes, and he won’t return until they are certain he is ready.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland (left eye laceration) returned to practice on Saturday without contact, but has been ruled out. He has been sidelined since suffering the injury in the opener.