Knicks confident they can fix 3-point shooting woes

Tom Thibodeau placed an emphasis this season for the Knicks to attempt more 3-point shots, but they clearly need to start converting more of them to improve on a 9-11 record at the ostensible quarter turn of the 82-game schedule.

After misfiring on 20 of 30 chances from long distance in Sunday’s loss to Memphis, the Knicks sit dead last in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 31.6 percent entering their game Tuesday in Detroit.

“Yeah, I think we’re gonna get to the league average. I do believe that,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ fifth defeat in their past six games at the Garden. “I think guys [have] to continue to work. … I thought we had really good movement off the ball, right?

“So, I want us to continue to focus on that. And the screening off the ball, the flares, the screen-ins, that sort of thing — to create those shots. I thought we had a number of those plays [Sunday] and I want us to continue to do that.”

Tom Thibodeau thinks the Knicks can be a league-average 3-point shooting team. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

As Thibodeau noted, the league average from 3-point range entering Monday’s action was 35.5 percent, with the Clippers ranked 15th overall (35.8 percent) and the Rockets at No. 16 (35.4 percent).

The biggest culprit among the Knicks’ rotation regulars continues to be small forward RJ Barrett, who is shooting 19.0 percent (8-for-42) from long range over his past eight games and 26.8 percent overall. The latter figure is down from 34.2 percent last season and significantly below Barrett’s career high of 40.1 percent in 2020-21.

Still, Barrett is far from alone. The only rotation regulars even slightly above the aforementioned league average of 35.5 percent are Obi Toppin (35.8) and Derrick Rose (35.6). But Toppin has missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts over the past six games after connecting at a surprising 42.4 percent clip through his first 14 appearances. And Rose has averaged just 13.1 minutes over 18 appearances, 11th-most on the team.

Julius Randle (33.1 percent), Jalen Brunson (32.2), Immanuel Quickley (32.9), Cam Reddish (33.3), Quentin Grimes (23.1) and Isaiah Hartenstein (22.2) also have missed at least two-thirds of their 3-point attempts through 20 games.

Evan Fournier set a franchise record last season with 241 made 3s, and the veteran shooting guard finished with a strong 38.9 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. But Fournier, who is earning $18 million this season, hasn’t played a minute in the past seven games since Nov. 13.

Thibodeau has gone with either Reddish or Grimes as his starting shooting guard over that stretch, with Grimes retaining that role despite Reddish returning from a three-game injury absence (groin) Sunday night.

The Knicks also rank 25th league-wide in overall field-goal percentage this season at (45.2 percent), but Thibodeau once again redirected such questions toward positive team talking points after Sunday’s 127-123 defeat to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

RJ Barrett has struggled from behind the arc this season. Getty Images

“I think we shot 50 percent [from the field]. It was 64 points in the paint. Probably didn’t run as much as we would’ve liked, but we’re scoring plenty of points, 123 points,” Thibodeau said. “Got to the line 30 times, [had] 30 assists.

“There’s a lot of good things that we’ve done. I think we’re top 10 in fast-break points. Second-chance points, we’re at the top of the league. So, there’s a lot of good things. Obviously, getting to the line is important. Getting layups and fast breaks are important. Playing for each other, just getting rhythm shots, I think that’s big. And I like the pace that we’re playing at.”

All of which shows you just how much the Knicks’ 3-point shooting continues to be a problem.