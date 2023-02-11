Knicks coach insists no beef with traded Cam Reddish

PHILADELPHIA — It was nothing personal, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau insisted. Cam Reddish merely fell out of favor due to his inconsistent play.

“I don’t know if it didn’t work. I just think there were some good moments, some moments that probably could’ve been better and that’s part of the league,” Thibodeau said on Friday before his team’s 119-108 loss to the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. “Sometimes you need a change. Overall, I didn’t have any problems with Cam.”

Reddish was dealt to the Trail Blazers in a four-team trade that brought Josh Hart to the Knicks. Reddish, a 2019 lottery pick, was acquired last January in exchange for a first-round pick and Kevin Knox, but he was a poor fit, appearing in just 35 games as a Knick. He started eight games and was a part of Thibodeau’s rotation early this season, before he was benched in early December. His last appearance as a Knick was on Dec. 3.

“Just coach’s decision,” Thibodeau said, when asked what changed. “When you get in there, you have the opportunity to play and you’ve got to play well and the team has to function well when you’re on the floor.”





Cam Reddish fell out of the Knicks rotation before his trade this week. Robert Sabo

You won’t see Mitchell Robinson again before late February.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau ruled out a return of his rim-protecting center, who is out after surgery on a fractured right thumb, before the All-Star break. Robinson said he may not be cleared for contract until then.

“It’s going to take time to heal,” Robinson said. “After the All-Star break is what it is. So just doing conditioning and [fighting] through it.”

Robinson, wearing a splint on his right thumb, began to use his right hand this week in workouts and has been able to practice without contact. There is still some discomfort in the thumb, but not much pain. Robinson has been out since suffering the injury in a loss to the Wizards on Jan. 18, when he hit his right hand on the ball while going for a block.

“It was instant. It was a feeling like damn near two years ago when the same thing happened,” said Robinson, who missed eight games earlier this season with a sprained right knee. “Same team. Same half. Same spot on the court. That’s just crazy.”





Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau AP

Without Robinson, the Knicks’ defense has struggled, posting a 119.9 defensive rating which is 27th in the league in that span, and they have gone 5-7. The Knicks have three games before the All-Star Game and their first game after the break is Feb. 25 at Washington.

Robinson is the team’s leader in NET rating at plus-8.2, meaning the Knicks outscore the opposition by 8.2 points per 100 possessions when the 24-year-old is on the floor. His offensive rebounding percentage of 15.3 is ninth-best in the NBA.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, they won’t be getting Robinson back for a few more weeks.

Jalen Brunson remains an All-Star snub. De’Aaron Fox of the Kings, Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves and Pascal Siakam of the Raptors were named as All-Star replacements over the Knicks’ point guard.