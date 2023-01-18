Knicks’ Cam Reddish trade talks heating up

It appears that the Knicks are getting closer to moving Cam Reddish, the talented, out-of-the-rotation wing who had a significant role for them early in the season.

Talks involving Reddish, who hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 3, are intensifying, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The Mavericks, Bucks and Lakers are said to be possibilities for the free agent-to-be. The Knicks, Stein is reporting, are looking for a second-round pick in return. If they do move Reddish to Dallas, the Knicks are interested in getting back Reggie Bullock, a Tom Thibodeau favorite the team opted not to bring back after he played such a pivotal role in their fourth-place finish in 2020-21.

In 43 games (30 starts), the defensive-minded Bullock is averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 29.3 minutes for the Mavericks. He would provide needed wing depth for the Knicks, who could use another quality perimeter defender with size after Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett.

The Knicks could be close to trading Cam Reddish. Noah K. Murray

Reddish, the 23-year-old former lottery pick, had a role early in the year with the Knicks, starting eight games, but has since been planted to the bench after Grimes got over early-season injury problems.