Knicks’ Cam Reddish out for season with separated shoulder

MEMPHIS – Cam Reddish’s chances of proving to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau he belongs will have to wait until next season.

Reddish, who left the team Tuesday for New York during their road trip for further exams, is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder separation, the team announced.

Cam Reddish Charles Wenzelberg

The Knicks traded for Reddish in February, giving up Kevin Knox and a conditional first-round pick that is not expected to convey next season because of Charlotte’s recent slide (It’s protected up until the No. 19 pick this June).

The Post reported Thibodeau was against the Reddish deal because he had a set rotation. Reddish managed to sneak into the rotation firmly because of a spate of injures and recently was a plus-player. Thibodeau’s concern was the former Duke forward wasn’t a tough enough defender.

Reddish, who has one year left on his pact, appeared in 15 games for the Knicks, averaging 6.1 points in 14 minutes, but shot just 25.8 percent from three.

Cam Reddish injures his shoulder against the Kings. AP

Reddish injured the right shoulder when he rose up to block a Davion Mitchell drive and landed on his hand and shoulder during the Knicks’ win over the Kings. He was in a sling after the game.

On Wednesday in Dallas, Thibodeau said he didn’t want to comment when asked if Reddish’s injury will keep him out a long while.