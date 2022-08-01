Knicks being investigated for tampering with Jalen Brunson

The NBA is investigating the Knicks to see if they made contact with point guard Jalen Brunson before the free-agency period began, Yahoo! Sports reported.

The Knicks and Brunson agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal in the opening hours of free agency on June 30. The deal came after the team spent weeks freeing up the salary cap space they ultimately used to sign Brunson.

Jalen Brunson on March 18, 2022. AP

The Knicks were long seen as the favorites to add Brunson, who flourished last year while playing for the Mavericks. The Knicks had previously hired Brunson’s father, Rick, as an assistant coach.

The Knicks have yet to make the 25-year-old available to the media, instead introducing him at a fan event last month.