Knicks beat Pistons, surviving huge comeback in win

DETROIT — Plenty of Eastern teams passed the Knicks by this season. The Pistons weren’t one of them. Not yet.

Detroit has an array of promising young first-round pieces and took it down to the final possession Sunday, but the Knicks held on for a 104-102 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Leading by one, veteran Alec Burks sank a corner 3 with 43 seconds left as the Knicks (33-42) went 3-0 on their road trip.

The Pistons (20-55) had one last-gasp chance to tie or win it with 6.6 seconds left, down two. But rookie Cade Cunningham got stripped by Burks as he looked to shoot from the perimeter.

The Pistons rallied from a 21-point deficit to tie the score in the fourth quarter, but their youth showed. Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick last year, lost the ball to RJ Barrett for a breakaway layup and a 97-90 lead with 3:40 left.

Alec Burks steals the ball away from Cade Cunningham to seal the Knicks’ win over the Pistons. AP

Alec Burks is mobbed by Knicks teammates Immanuel Quickely and RJ Barrett after providing the game-clinching shot and steal against the Pistons. NBAE via Getty Images

RJ Barrett finished with 21 points and Julius Randle, after missing the previous three games with a sore quad, added 20. They didn’t shoot that well, however, combining to go 14-for-36.

But it was good enough despite a huge outing by Pistons newcomer Marvin Bagley, the one-time No. 2 pick who dropped 27 points (11 of 14), many on Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

The Knicks and Pistons will likely next meet on May 17 in the lottery in Chicago, where Detroit is on track for a 51.7 percent chances of securing a top-four pick.

Marvin Bagley scores two of his game-high 27 points. NBAE via Getty Images

With the Knicks winning eight of their last 12, their top-four percentage is down to 7.2 percent. They remained alive in the play-in race, trailing 10th-place Atlanta by 4 ¹/₂ games with seven games to play as they return home Monday to face the Bulls.

The Knicks built a 21-point lead in the second quarter as they heated up from 3-point land. The Pistons closed within 59-47 by halftime.

The Pistons looked so demoralized in the second quarter that they allowed Obi Toppin to easily prance down the lane for an uncontested over-the-head dunk.

RJ Barrett finished with a team-high 21 points. NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks clung to an 80-79 lead after three quarters following point guard Killian Hayes’ last-second floater. With 6:09 left, the Pistons tied it on an alley-oop for Bagley.

The Knicks got a lot of help from the officials and took advantage, shooting 29 free throws to the Pistons’ 18. The Knicks lead the NBA in free-throw attempts.