Knicks beat Bulls for season-high fourth straight victory

The Knicks’ late-season surge continued at four games and they hardly needed Julius Randle to beat the Bulls 109-104 at the Garden on Monday.

For the second straight day, Alec Burks hit the game-sealing corner 3-pointer with 22 seconds left off a great feed from Immanuel Quickley that stretched the Knicks’ lead to four.

Burks finished with 27 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers and RJ Barrett pumped in 28 but missed a turnaround jumper and a free throw in the final minute.

With Randle benched most of the fourth quarter, Obi Toppin (17 points) gave the Knicks a spark as they swept the back-to-back to keep alive — barely — their play-in tournament hopes.

Evan Fournier reacts after Alec Burks hit a 3-point shot. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Knicks are 9-4 in their last 13 games and trail Atlanta by 4 ¹/₂ games as the Hawks prevailed over the Pacers. They won their season-high fourth straight without needing anything from Randle, who decided to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back despite a sore quad and finished with five points (1 of 9 from the field).

Center Mitchell Robinson was also a force with 16 points and 12 rebounds, mostly on putbacks. Burks is surging after hitting the game-sealing 3-pointer and steal Sunday versus the Pistons.

The Knicks’ RJ Barrett is all smiles as he runs down court alongside Mitchell Robinson. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Bulls ran out to a 28-17 lead by hitting 11 of their first 13 shots. Tom Thibodeau called timeout in a fury after Zach Lavine fed Ayo Dosunmu in the lane and he dribbled in for an uncontested dunk. The Bulls led by 12 points after one as the Knicks missed their first seven 3-pointers.

But the Knicks got rolling in the second quarter, sparked by consecutive corner 3s by Toppin and an angry driving lefty flush by Barrett.

Then Burks got going. He hit three straight baskets, and scored 13 points in the second quarter, giving the Knicks a 53-50 halftime lead.