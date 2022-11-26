Knicks allow unlikely Blazers scorers to erupt in overtime loss

Mitchell Robinson called it a step back. Tom Thibodeau pointed to his players’ lack of adjustments. Jalen Brunson felt the Knicks weren’t helping each other nearly enough.

One thing is clear: They didn’t perform as well as they did on a recent five-game road trip to keep the positive momentum going Friday night against the Damian Lillard-less Trail Blazers.

Instead, it was more of the same at the Garden, a blown lead and defensive problems leading to a 132-129 overtime loss to Portland. The Knick, back under .500 at 9-10, have now dropped four of their last five at home and have yet to defeat anyone of note at MSG.

“We just took a step back,” Robinson said. “Our defense, we allowed guys to get in the paint, stuff like that. We got to be better.”

While the Trail Blazers didn’t have the services of their superstar guard — Lillard is dealing with a calf strain — Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant performed like stars, and they got the whistles to prove it. The duo combined for 82 points and Grant (career-high 44 points) attempted 28 of the Trail Blazers’ 51 free throws as the Western Conference team rallied from a 14-point deficit.

The Knicks were whistled for 35 fouls and five different players committed at least four in Portland’s parade to the free-throw line.

“We have to adjust to how the game is being called,” Thibodeau said. “Sometimes it’s going to be tight, sometimes it’s not as tight. But we can’t keep repeating [our mistakes]. If they’re calling it that way, we have to adjust.”

Jerami Grant scores during the Raptors’ loss to the Knicks. NBAE via Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau reacts during the Knicks’ loss to the Blazers. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

In overtime, Simons hit a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 38 points and the Knicks trailed by as many eight. They never got closer than three in a futile comeback attempt in the final seconds.

Only one of their big three, Brunson, performed well. He had 32 points, and nearly won the game at the end of regulation with a short jumper at the horn that rolled off the rim. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett didn’t have it, in particular Barrett. He shot 6 of 22 from the field and is now 36-for-114 in his last seven games. Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points off the bench for the Knicks, who not only couldn’t defend without fouling, but also allowed 12 offensive rebounds (leading to 17 second-chance points) — six to Portland guard Josh Hart.

Anfernee Simons scores during the Blazers’ win over the Knicks. NBAE via Getty Images

“You got to put a body on him,” Thibodeau said. “We knew that going into the game.”

The tide turned in the second quarter and the Knicks up 14. Over the final 5:54 of the first half, their defense was penalized for its over-aggressiveness and their offense bogged down. The Trail Blazers scored 23 of the stanza’s final 31 points, with Grant scoring nine. Of Portland’s 37 points in the quarter, 18 came from the charity stripe.

Jalen Brunson carried the scoring as Julius Randle and RJ Barrett struggled. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

“Hard to win like that,” Thibodeau said.

The biggest two at the line came in the final seconds of regulation, after Brunson had given the Knicks a two-point lead with 13.7 seconds left. Simons was fouled by Quentin Grimes and tied the game. Thibodeau challenged the call, but it wasn’t overturned. The Knicks never led again, dropping their third home game this season when leading by double digits in the first half.

“We definitely have to adjust to it and we have to adjust however they are calling it,” Brunson said, referring to the officials. “Calling fouls like that you’ve got to back off, you can’t be so aggressive. It’s all right. Got to learn. You can’t foul or appear to foul. That’s it.”