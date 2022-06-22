Knicks’ Alec Burks has left foot surgery, hurting cap issue

The Knicks’ plans to clear cap space may have hit a speed bump.

Alec Burks, one player they have been looking to move, underwent left foot surgery according to multiple reports. Though he is still expected to be ready for training camp, the procedure won’t help the Knicks as they look to move his contract in hopes of clearing space to potentially land Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson.

Of note, this is the third operation in that ankle area Burks has undergone, although the two prior ones took place in 2015 and 2016. He is guaranteed roughly $10 million next year and has a $10.5 million team option for 2023-24. The Knicks don’t have any cap space and would need to clear roughly $25 million to get in position for Brunson.

Knicks guard Alec Burks reportedly had surgery on his left foot. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

The 6-foot-6 Burks averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists last year for the Knicks and shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range. He spent a lot of time out of position at point guard, due to injuries to Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker.