Knicks’ 15-game win streak snapped by Heat

On April 5, 1994, the Knicks’ 15-game winning streak was snapped in South Beach by the Miami Heat, who topped New York, 100-86. The Knicks defeated 13 teams during this stretch, including a 110-87 win over the Heat at Madison Square Garden a few days earlier.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.