Kliff Kingsbury’s model girlfriend shares cheeky new year’s photo

Model Veronica Bielik has a special new year’s message for her millions of Instagram followers.

In a post shared Monday, Bielik — who has been linked to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury since October 2020 — is seen modeling a cheeky black bikini as she poses at the beach in the evening.

“Cheers for all the healthy choices in 2023, may your heart be full and your soul satisfied!” Bielik captioned the snap, which she geotagged from Thailand.

Veronica Bielik posted a special message to her Instagram followers on Jan. 2, 2023, in honor of the new year. Instagram/Veronica Bielik

Veronica Bielik has been linked to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury since 2020. Instagram/Veronica Bielik

Though the past year was filled with exciting travels and memories for Bielik and Kingsbury, the 2022 season has been a challenging one for the fourth-year head coach. The Cardinals currently stand at 4-12 entering their season finale against the 49ers.

Recently, Kingsbury was at the center of an ESPN report that questioned, “Are the Cardinals nearing the end of the road with Kliff Kingsbury?” The report alleged how Kingsbury was “miserable” during the Cardinals’ woeful season and if a resignation would potentially be on the table.

Kingsbury, who signed a multi-year extension with the Cardinals in March 2022, was asked about the story in late December and if he was mulling walking away.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Dec. 25, 2022. Getty Images

“No, I haven’t seen that,” Kingsbury said, per The Arizona Republic. “But no.”

It remains to be seen if Bielik, who has supported Kingsbury at Cardinals games this season, will be there.