Kliff Kingsbury’s Instagram model mystery appears to be solved

A breathtaking mystery in sports appears to have been solved.

This past June, Peter Schrager spoke to Pat McAfee about how he had Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury on his podcast. The two NFC West foes laughed about the time Kingsbury asked McVay for two field passes to a Cardinals-Rams game to provide to a European Instagram model.

Veronica Bielik is reportedly the model Kliff Kingsbury got field tickets for two years ago. Instagram

Bielik currently follows Kingsbury on Instagram Instagrma/Veronica Bielik

Through hard work, blood, sweat and tears, the internet has seemingly identified the model as Veronica Bielik. The sleuths at Awesemo.com discovered screengrabs of Bielick’s Instagram Stories from more than two years ago on the field at the LA Coliseum before the Cardinals played the Rams.

Bielik posted from a previous Rams-Cardinals game on her Instagram Story Courtesy of Awesemo.com

The model also captured a close-up shot of Cardinals players Courtesy of Awesemo.com

Kliff Kingsbury Getty Images

The gesture from Kingsbury must have gone a long way, as he and Bielick were linked as dating this past December, when internet detectives realized that photos she shared on social media apparently came from inside the coach’s house.

Kingsbury, 42, has coached the Cardinals to a 24-24-1 record over these past three years. His coaching future was reportedly in question after Arizona had a late-season slide, but it currently appears as though he will be returning for a fourth season on the Cardinals’ sidelines in 2022.