Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend says goodbye to Thailand in a bikini

It seems Kliff Kingsbury may have to book that return flight.

In a post shared Thursday on Instagram, model Veronica Bielik — who has been linked to the former Cardinals coach since 2020 — posted a series of bikini photos as she said goodbye to Thailand, where Kingsbury reportedly retreated to after allegedly booking a one-way ticket following his January firing.

“Next time I’ll post the ones I liked the most,” Bielik captioned the snaps, along with the hashtag, “Bye Thailand.”

Veronica Bielik rocks a bikini while vacationing in Thailand.

The travel enthusiast has been linked to former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury since 2020.



Advertisement Bielik can be seen lounging by the pool in a new Instagram post.



Bielik is seen posing on pool steps in one snap while lounging on a chair in another as a gentleman, who has his head turned, looks toward the water.

Shortly after Bielik’s post went live, the comments section was flooded with Kingsbury-centric remarks.

“You got kliff with you?” one follower remarked, while another wrote in part, “Are you moving in with Kliff in Arizona finally?”





Veronica Bielik spent time in Thailand in early 2023. Instagram/Veronica Bielik





She shared a nighttime selfie on Instagram in January 2023. Instagram/Veronica Bielik

The 43-year-old Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season after Arizona finished the year at a disappointing 4-13.

In the aftermath of Kingsbury’s firing, speculation began to mount about his next move, with Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reporting that Kingsbury has no intention of coaching in 2023.

“One of the guys who’s being mentioned as an offensive coordinator candidate for everywhere from New England to L.A. [the Rams] is recently-fired Kliff Kingsbury. I don’t know if this is breaking news or not — Kliff Kingsbury’s in Thailand right now. He bought a one-way ticket to Thailand,” Schrager said last month.





Kliff Kingsbury ahead of a Cardinals game in December 2022. Getty Images

Kingsbury signed a multi-year extension with the Cardinals last March. The team is still looking to fill the coaching vacancy and has interviewed a number of candidates, including Sean Payton, who was hired as the Broncos head coach last week. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also said to be on Arizona’s radar.