Kliff Kingsbury vacationing with girlfriend Veronica Bielik

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly enjoying some R&R in Croatia with his Instagram-famous girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

According to SideAction, Bielik recently shared a photo of Kingsbury to her Instagram story that showed the coach standing on a dock near water on the island of Lastovo.

The model — who has over 3 million Instagram followers — recalled in her caption the pair taking a trip to the lavish island two years prior.

A screengrab of Veronica Bielik’s Instagram story Awesemo.com

Kingsbury has plans to meet Bielik’s family for the first time in Poland during their travels, according to SideAction.com.

“Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for brief periods (vacations with her friends) and then she comes back,” a source said, adding that Kingsbury brought Bielik to Rams coach Sean McVay’s wedding earlier this month.

Bielik also shared a sultry photo taken in Croatia over the weekend that showed her modeling a black lace lingerie top and thong. Two days prior, she posted a scenic photo while in Greece.

Kliff Kingsbury Getty Images

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last week, Kingsbury revealed his plans to travel out of the country.

“The next month is my time,” he said. “Y’all won’t see me.”

“I will be out of the country,” he said, “unreachable for any of y’all. I get away for about three weeks and then we’ll get in and start finalizing scripts for training camp.”

Kingsbury and Bielik were linked this past December, when internet sleuths noticed that she had shared photos on Instagram from what appeared to be the home of the Cardinals coach.

Kingsbury will face high expectations from the Cardinals this coming season, after Arizona’s early playoff exit in the first round against the Rams. The Cardinals finished the regular season losing six of their last 10 games, following a 7-0 start, which sparked rumors that Kingsbury’s job was in jeopardy. However, he will return for a fourth season.

In addition to modeling, Bielik is also an entrepreneur. She co-founded Spotlight Agency, an influencer marketing company, and works with Bang Energy, among other brands.