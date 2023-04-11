Kliff Kingsbury lands at USC after Arizona Cardinals firing

Kliff Kingsbury is heading back to southern California.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach is expected to join the USC coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday.

Kingsbury, 43, will be working with quarterbacks, according to the outlet, which noted the specifics on both his hiring and the role “is expected to come together in the coming weeks.”

Before making the leap to the NFL in 2019, Kingsbury had primarily coached at the college level.

He served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Houston in 2010 before joining the Texas A&M staff in the same role two years later.

Kingsbury was later named the head coach of Texas Tech, a post he held from 2013 to 2018.

At the end of 2018, Kingsbury was hired as USC’s next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — a role he held for less than two months as the Cardinals tapped him to be their next head coach in January 2019.

Kingsbury spent the past four seasons in Arizona, where he amassed a record of 28-37-1.





Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join the USC Trojans football staff. Getty Images

He was fired by the team in January following a disappointing 4-13 season.

Kingsbury reportedly retreated to Thailand in the days following his ouster.

When Kingsbury does arrive at USC — which is coming off of an 11-3 campaign in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first season — he will be working with quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.





Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January 2023 after four seasons. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A source in tune with the situation told ESPN that “this is a Lincoln-led effort.”

“Lincoln has been looking for ways to explore getting better,” the insider said. “Lincoln is 100 percent focused on doing everything he can to make his team better, and this is an example of it.”

USC went 8-1 in the Pac-12 conference last year.