Kliff Kingsbury fans hit girlfriend’s Instagram after Cardinals firing

Veronica Bielik’s latest Instagram post hasn’t gone unnoticed by Cardinals fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 29-year-old Bielik — who has been linked to former Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury since 2020 — posted cheeky snapshots from Thailand, where the 43-year-old Kingsbury has reportedly retreated to. A short time after the model’s post went live, NFL followers quickly flooded the comments section.

“How’s Kliff doing?!” one user wrote while another posted, “Can you ask kliff if he plans on coming back?”

Veronica Bielik received a few Kliff Kingsbury-centric messages on Instagram in response to her latest post. Instagram/Veronica Bielik

The model has been linked to the former Cardinals coach since 2020. Instagram/Veronica Bielik

The Cardinals parted ways with Kingsbury last Monday following a 4-13 campaign this season. The former Texas Tech coach, who joined the organization in 2019, had signed a multi-year extension with the team last March.

Over the weekend, Peter Schrager reported on Fox Sports’ NFL pregame show how the 41-year-old Kingsbury “bought a one-way ticket to Thailand,” and has told teams “that he is not interested in returning at the moment.”

“He’s being paid five years guaranteed by the Arizona Cardinals. That check hits every two weeks. He’s going to take his time if he wants to come back to football. But for now, he has told all teams that he is not interested in returning at the moment,” Schrager said Saturday of Kingsbury.

Veronica Bielik’s latest Instagram post was tagged from Thailand. Instagram/Veronica Bielik

The Cardinals parted ways with coach Kliff Kingsbury in January. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though it remains to be seen what Kingsbury’s next step could be, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday how the former coach’s “lack of interest in other jobs could jeopardize his buyout.”

That said, the exact language of Kingsbury’s contract is unclear.

As for how the Cardinals are moving on, the team has former Saints coach Sean Payton on their radar.