Klay Thompson slugs beer at brother Trayce’s Dodgers game

Klay Thompson is crushing beers and catching baseball games after he collected his fourth NBA championship in eight years with the Warriors last month.

Thompson lived his best life Sunday afternoon at the Giants-Dodgers game, where he was shown on the broadcast chugging a beer as he was taking a video on his phone.

The 32-year-old Warriors star was on hand at Dodger Stadium to watch his brother, Trayce Thompson, and Los Angeles beat the Giants, 7-4, in a series finale sweep.

Later, Thompson was seen cheering and jumping up and down while handing out fist pumps in the bottom of the seventh inning, after his brother hit an RBI double that extended the Dodgers’ lead to 7-4.

Thompson reposted an Instagram video by the Dodgers that showed him cheering and wrote, “When your bro hits 2 ribbys.”

Thompson, who appeared to be at the game solo, quipped, “This L.A. heat is no joke” in a separate post on his Instagram Story, adding, “Man I love baseball season.”

The five-time NBA All-Star hit the field at Dodger Stadium after the game to throw some balls from the outfield, according to his Instagram Story.

“Thompson’s love triples,” he tweeted after the game.

Klay Thompson at the Warriors parade Getty Images

Trayce Thompson Getty Images

Trayce is now hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, two homers, and 13 RBI in 28 games between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The 31-year-old right-fielder joined the Tigers on a minor-league contract in mid-May and was acquired by the Dodgers in late June. He returned to the Dodgers after playing in Los Angeles during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Thompson received the Best Comeback Athlete award at the ESPYs last Wednesday and attributed Kobe Bryant’s influence for helping him throughout his recovery from a torn ACL and a torn right Achilles.