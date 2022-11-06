Kirk Cousins dances with celebration chains after Vikings win

Kirk Cousins and his celebration chains are back at it again.

For the third time this season, the Vikings’ quarterback rocked diamond chains after a Minnesota road win, this time a 20-17 victory at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

This time, however, Cousins was celebrating shirtless.

Cousins’ celebrations have become a road game tradition for the Vikings, beginning after they knocked off the Saints in London and continuing after a win in Miami.

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was right in the middle of the plane celebration, posting Cousins on his Instagram Stories. The caption reads “Just following coach’s orders”, eluding to first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s locker room speech following the win.

The 34-year-old Cousins went 22-for-40 passing with 265 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the game that the Vikings won on a Greg Joseph 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining. They trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Cousins celebrates the Vikings’ win over the Commanders on Sunday. AP

With the win, Minnesota improved to 7-1, four-and-a-half games clear of Green Bay and Chicago in the NFC North. Their only loss on the season came to the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Six of the Vikings’ seven wins have been by eight points or less, with their lone multi-score victory coming in a 23-7 Week 1 win against the Packers.

The Vikings will travel to Buffalo next week to play the Bills, and if the Vikings can pull off a shocker on the road, Cousins will be back on the plane dancing in his chains.