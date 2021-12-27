Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry rips team after Grizzlies loss

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry sounds fed up with the team just five weeks after he took over for Luke Walton.

After Sacramento’s 127-102 loss to the Grizzlies on Sunday night, Gentry said, “It’s the most disappointed I’ve been in 34 years in the NBA, I can honestly say that.”

He also described Sacramento’s performance as “absolutely ridiculous,” and explained what went wrong in the team’s third consecutive loss.

“We didn’t play hard, we didn’t compete… We didn’t guard the ball, we didn’t guard screen and rolls. We didn’t follow the game plan,” Gentry said.

“No competitiveness whatsoever. They basically toyed with us. I’m totally disappointed and everybody in this building should be disappointed.”

Kings coach Alvin Gentry on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Getty Images

The Kings led 50-49 at halftime but completely fell apart in the second half, trailing by as much as 30 points at one point.

Gentry, who returned to the team Sunday after missing five games due to a bout with COVID-19, also noted the “astronomical” 19 offensive rebounds the Kings allowed the Grizzlies to record at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings’ Chimezie Metu gets double-teamed by the Grizzlies. AP

“You can’t get a reputation in this league of being a team where you can come into their home gym and do what they just did to us. I’m just telling you that will stay with you in the NBA if you let teams come in and do what they did to us…” Gentry said. “We’re not a team that people should be able to come in here and toy with us. So, yes, if you ask me if I’m upset, disappointed, you’re damn right I am.”

Since Gentry’s promotion on Nov. 21, the Kings have gone 7-10. They rank 29th in defense overall and gave up 72 points in the paint in Sunday’s loss to the Grizzlies.

Sacramento currently sits at 13-21 in the Western Conference, and are out of the playoff picture. They play host to the Thunder on Tuesday.