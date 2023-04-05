Kim Mulkey dons purple sequined parade blazer for LSU parade

Kim Mulkey showed out at LSU’s championship parade on Wednesday night — and it was hard to miss her.

The Lady Tigers coach, famed for her courtside outfits, donned a purple sequined jacket adorned with — what else — tigers, while riding in a convertible through the LSU campus in Baton Rouge and waiving to the cheering crowd.

The 60-year-old’s tournament outfits drove that point home.





Kim Mulkey’s LSU-inspired outfit for the Tiger’s championship parade on Wednesday. WAFB

In the first round against Hawaii, she sported a white sweater with green lettering that read, “Kiss me, I’m a Queen.”

She followed that up with a white polka dot blazer over black polka dot pants for a win over Michigan.

For the Sweet 16, it was a flower-printed blazed adorned with pink fabric and tassels on the sleeves.





Kim Mulkey during the Sweet 16. Getty Images





Kim Mulkey at the Final Four. Getty Images

Virginia Tech got an eyeful of Mulkey’s flowery sleeves in LSU’s Final Four win.

“Look, we’re from Louisiana,” Mulkey said of her outfits during the early rounds of the 2023 NCAA tournament. “We like sparkles, we like diamonds, we like Mardi Gras, we like to eat, and we like to party.”

During the national title game, a 102-85 win over Iowa, the 60-year-old wore a pink-and-gold sequined outfit with purple stripes.





Kim Mulkey during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. AP

“There’s some debate out there about whether those 10 million people that tuned in to see you play that game or to see what Coach Mulkey was wearing,” Governor John Bel Edwards joked to the crowd at the championship celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Many of the former Baylor coach’s outfits come from Baton Rouge designer Jaime Glas.

“I really like having someone like her who is so accomplished, so hard-working, so true to herself and this independent force, and she’s big into helping other women – that is the best kind of person you want to be rocking your stuff,” Glas told the Daily Advertiser. “I love it.”

Her fits got her noticed — especially at home, where football coach Brian Kelly may have to up his gameday wear now.

“We’re going to have him wear sparkles for the first game,” LSU athletic department spokesman Michael Bonnette said with a laugh to the New York Times.