Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson breakup draws reactions from PGA Tour

The pros on the PGA Tour had some of the funniest reactions to Friday’s news of Kim Kardashian’s breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

The PGA Tour’s verified TikTok account polled a handful of golfers on the relationship bombshell, including Harry Higg, Joel Dahmen, Yannik Paul, Sam Ryder and Tom Lovelady, with the overall consensus being: “Who cares?”

“I could care less,” Ryder said while making his way to the course.

“They’re a bunch of losers,” Dahmen said in regards to Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, who recently called it quits after nine months of dating.

The video appeared to be filmed as the pros arrived at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for last week’s Wyndham Championship.

“What?” one pro responded when asked about his “immediate reaction” to the split.

Another said he was feeling “tired, actually,” when asked about Kardashian and Davidson parting ways, with the San Francisco 49ers’ TikTok page commenting in agreement, “We felt that.”

The PGA Tour’s TikTok account also showed off its comedic chops when replying to a number of comments.

“They all seem very torn up. I hope it doesn’t affect their scores today,” one person wrote, to which the PGA Tour replied, “I think they’ll be able to overcome the adversity.”

In a separate comment, the PGA Tour wrote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened 🥲.”