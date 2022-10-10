Kim Kardashian booed at Rams-Cowboys game in viral videos

Kim Kardashian didn’t receive a warm welcome from fans at the Rams-Cowboys game on Sunday.

Fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles booed the Skims founder as she was featured on the big screen during the game.

In now-viral videos on social media, Kardashian can be seen smiling and blowing a kiss as cameras captured her in a private suite with friends and her son Saint West. The “Kardashians” star was featured at the game after Grammy-winning singer John Legend.

Kim Kardashian attends a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Ca. Getty Images

Kardashian and Co. received the VIP treatment by the Rams organization, according to a number of posts on her Instagram story. She thanked the Rams in videos and photos that showed her 6-year-old son on the field and with the team’s Vince Lombardi championship trophy.

Kardashian’s son, Saint, who rocked a No. 5 Jalen Ramsey jersey, and his friend were pictured wearing Rams logo chains while on the field.

The Rams suffered a 22-10 loss at home. Matthew Stafford and the offense continued to struggle in a second-straight loss.

Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 308 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The quarterback was under pressure for most the of the game, and was sacked five times, fumbling twice.

Quarterback Cooper Rush remains unbeaten as the Cowboys starter while Dak Prescott recovers from hand surgery.