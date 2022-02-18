Kieffer Bellows makes most of rare Islanders chance

Kieffer Bellows knew early Thursday that he’d be getting a chance.

The Islanders announced following their morning skate that Josh Bailey would be out, day-to-day with an upper-body injury. That meant they’d need Bellows, the 23-year-old with a big shot who can’t seem to stick in the lineup. Bellows last appeared in a series of games in January, prior to Kyle Palmieri’s return, before being consigned to the press box again.

The Islanders’ 4-1 win over the Bruins was the 21st time this year Bellows has been in the lineup. And with the playoffs a distant hope, it might behoove the Islanders to see what they have in him. Certainly, he did nothing Thursday to dispel the notion.

When the Islanders desperately needed something in the third period, with the Bruins threatening to score a tying goal and buzzing around the offensive zone, Bellows found his way up the ice. He ripped a shot, then another. Linus Ullmark saved both, but the rebound on the second found its way to Mathew Barzal, who scored to increase the Islanders’ lead to 3-1, sealing the victory.

Kieffer Bellows played in just his 21st game of the season. USA TODAY Sports

“Getting back in the lineup, just wanted to keep it simple,” Bellows said. “I thought the boys were real supportive of me and helped me out there.”

Said Barzal: “Kieffer’s a good player and a big body. So anytime you can get him into those shooting areas, it’s gonna be a dangerous chance. That’s what he did tonight on my goal.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said before the game that one of the biggest factors keeping Bellows out of the lineup was that the team liked him better on the left wing than the right. Because of Bailey’s injury, they got to put Bellows on the left, and it paid off.

In 14:35 of ice time, Bellows produced five shots on net and five hits, in addition to the assist on Barzal’s goal. Trotz said afterwards that it was a “blueprint” for the young winger. Earlier in the day, he’d given Bellows an endorsement — one that’s already gotten some early returns.

“For me, he’s probably ready to transition over to a little more full-time basis as much as possible,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said before the game. “I think he’s capable of it and in my mind, like everybody, just a little consistency.

“Maybe it’s Kieffer’s time.”