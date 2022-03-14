Kevin Nash says Scott Hall’s family will end life support

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Razor Ramon on Instagram

WWE legend Scott Hall will be taken off life support, his friend and fellow NWO founder, Kevin Nash, announced on Sunday.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support,” Nash wrote in an emotional tribute to Hall on Instagram, adding an old photo of the pair laughing together.

Hall was put on life support after he suffered three heart attacks Saturday during complications from hip replacement surgery, according to PW Torch.

Hall, 63, was at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. to repair a broken hip after he sustained a fall.

Hall has previously dealt with cardiac issues, which resulted in him getting a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash continued in his Instagram message. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f–king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those.”

Hall and Nash went from WWE, where Hall was known as Razor Ramon, to WCW in 1996 and helped turn the wrestling power structure on its head. Hall and Nash created the NWO, along with Hulk Hogan, a group that sewed chaos within the WCW.

The angle shot WCW to popularity and ushered in the famous Monday Night Wars between WCW’s Nitro and WWE’s Raw.

The wrestling community, including current and former pros, continue to share supportive messages about Hall on social media.