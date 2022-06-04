Kevin Na quits PGA Tour to play in Saui-backed LIV Golf

Kevin Na, a five-time PGA Tour winner and the 33rd-ranked player in the world, is joining the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series.

He made the announcement on Saturday on Instagram, posting a message in which he wrote he was “resigning” from the PGA Tour.

“For 19 years, I’ve played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it,” Na wrote. “I appreciate the platform the tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it.

“Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedom to play where I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose were and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

Kevin Na AP

“I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

Earlier this week, in the wake of the field being announced for the first LIV Golf tournament next week in London that included several PGA Tour members, the Tour issued a statement saying players who participated in the event would face disciplinary action, though it did not specify what that action would be. However, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously has threatened any Tour players who participate in the LIV series with sanctions that could include suspension or banishment from the PGA Tour. Though if a player were to “resign” their membership, as Na says he is doing, that would mean he wouldn’t have status on tour and thus wouldn’t be subject to punishment.

The 38-year-old Na joins Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, among others, in the field.