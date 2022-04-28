Kevin Na-Grayson Murray feud explodes with Mexico Open confrontation

Move over, Brooks and Bryson.

Grayson Murray said on the “Stripe Show” podcast that he confronted Kevin Na at the driving range Wednesday after his fellow tour pro taunted him following a Twitter beef in January.

“He was cussing at me telling me I should have told him in person, blah blah blah,” Murray said of Na’s alleged behavior ahead of this week’s Mexico Open. “I mean (he was) loud. The range was packed with 40 guys. I guarantee you every one of them could have heard what he said and the caddies.”

The bad blood began during the Sony Open when Murray, who was not in the field, tweeted that “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.”

“u missing the cut is getting old!” Na later responded to Murray, who has plummeted in the world rankings in recent years.

“I said if I wasn’t going to get suspended I’d drop your ass right now on the range because what he said to me was very immature and I know he wouldn’t have said it to me If he saw me on the road outside of the golf course,” said Murray, whose lone PGA Tour win came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

“I thought it was a very immature thing to say right then and there, four months later. To do it on the range, where he knows it’s his safe spot and he knows I am not going to do anything to him. He’s provoking me. Another player even said, ‘Just keep walking because he’s provoking you. He’s getting what he wants to get out of you.’ The old me would have just gone ahead and done it.”

Na, ranked No. 32 in the world, is one of the players who was recently linked to the new Saudi Golf League being headed by Greg Norman.

“I’m living rent-free in his head right now,” Murray said. “I told him, if he goes and plays in the Saudi League, no one’s going to miss him on this tour.”