Kevin Love’s wife Kate Bock house hunts after Miami Heat move

Kevin Love and his wife, Kate Bock, are on the hunt for a new home in South Florida.

On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum revealed she’s scoping out Miami’s real estate scene after Love signed with the Heat this week following his contract buyout with the Cavaliers.

“House Hunting Miami Edition,” Bock captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story.





Kate Bock, who is married to Kevin Love, revealed in an Instagram story that she’s scoping out the Miami real estate scene following his Heat signing. Instagra/Kate Bock





Kevin Love and his wife, Kate Instagram/Kate Bock

Bock’s post comes days after Love and the Cavaliers agreed to part ways after nine seasons. The five-time NBA All-Star, who helped the Cavaliers capture their first-ever championship in 2016, had recently been pulled from Cleveland’s rotation after averaging career lows of 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over 41 games.

Love, 34, took to Twitter on Saturday to express gratitude for the city of Cleveland and its fans.

“To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I f–king LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything,” Love tweeted.





Kevin Love plays for the Cavaliers in January 2023. Getty Images

Bock, who married Love in a “Gatsby”- inspired wedding last year, later posted a heartfelt message to her husband as his time in Cleveland came to an end.

“Could never put into words what an inspiration this man is in so many facets of his life,” Bock began in an Instagram story.

“@kevinlove you’ve changed us all here. You brought us greatness but showed us that it’s ok to be vulnerable too. We love you and we are so excited to see what your next chapter holds!!! One guarantee: you’ll do it with class and all your heart!”

Kevin Love and his wife, Kate, got married in the summer of 2022. Instagram/Kate Bock

Kate Bock posted a tribute to Kevin Love following his contract buyout with the Cavaliers. Instagram/Kate Bock



Advertisement The couple announced their engagement in early 2021. Instagram/Kate Bock



Advertisement

Bock and Love got engaged in early 2021 after meeting five years prior. They swapped vows in front of family and friends, including Adele and LeBron James, at the New York Public Library in June 2022.