Kevin Love nears Cavaliers buyout with Heat looming

Kevin Love is finalizing a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat are waiting to pounce as the top candidate to pick up the last of the Cavs’ old Big 3, according to The Athletic.

The buyout will enable the veteran forward to become a free agent before the league’s March 1 deadline to land with a team of his choosing and be eligible to play in the postseason.

The Heat, who have an open roster spot, have been searching for a big man, The Athletic reported, and the 6-foot-8, 251-pound Love would fit the bill.

Love, 34, has been with Cleveland for the last nine years after six seasons with the Timberwolves, who drafted him at No. 5 overall in 2008. While in Minnesota, Love averaged 19.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, and earned three All-Star game appearances as well as 2010-11’s Most Improved Player. award.





Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love is finalizing a contract buyout post trade deadline to become a free agent. AP

In the summer of 2014, Love was acquired by Cleveland in a three-team trade on the heels of LeBron James returning to the Cavaliers from the Heat to try to bring his hometown team their first title. And he did just that as one of the Big 3 along with Kyrie Irving, bringing home the 2016 NBA championship while overcoming a 3-1 Finals deficit against the Warriors.

Love earned back-to-back All-Star nods in 2017 and ’18 following the championship and has averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists with the Cavs.

After James left for the Lakers in 2018, Love stayed on a four-year, $120 million extension and he is currently making $28.9 million in the last year of that deal.





Kevin Love and his wife Kate Instagram/katelove

Love has seen his role reduced on a revamped Cavaliers roster, only averaging 8.5 points in 20 minutes per game as he suffered a thumb injury earlier in the season. Recently, he was pulled from the Cavs’ rotation, which has created a path for the contract buyout and the opportunity to play for a new team.