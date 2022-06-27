Kevin Love marries Kate Bock in New York City wedding

Love is in the air.

On Saturday, Cavaliers star Kevin Love married his longtime girlfriend Kate Bock, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, at the New York Public Library in a “Great Gatsby”-inspired affair.

“Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love,” the bride, 34, recently told People.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love tied the knot over the weekend in New York. FilmMagic

The couple, who announced their engagement last year, swapped vows at the New York Public Library in a “Great Gatsby”-inspired affair. Instagram/Kate Bock

For the nuptials, Bock and Love, 33, requested that their guests wear black and white. Love himself wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo while Bock opted for a long-sleeve gown from the American designer.

“We collaborated on the vision for my dress and how it fit in with my wedding day — a black and white ball evoking old-school N.Y.C glamour, inspired by the ‘Great Gatsby,’ Sinatra and the Hollywood icons of the ’50s and ’60s,” said Bock, whose gown was inspired by Grace Kelly’s wedding dress.

Bock and Love had a night to remember with their nearest and dearest, including LeBron James’ wife Savannah, who took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in a sheer black gown.

Savannah James posted a photo of herself in a black dress for Kate Bock and Kevin Love’s weekend wedding. Instagram/Savannah James

“It’s all LOVE💕💕💕,” Savannah gushed Sunday, tagging both Bock and Love in her post.

Bock and Love’s wedding weekend kept rolling Saturday with an after-party across the street at the Bryant Park Hotel’s Célon Lounge following the reception, according to People.

As of Monday, James has not yet posted about the nuptials. Back in February, however, Love joked to The Post about his former Cavaliers teammate attending his wedding and what it meant to marry Bock.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love also treated their guests to an after-party following the reception. Getty Images for Carbone Beach

The pair shared the news of their engagement on Instagram in early 2021. Instagram/Kevin Love

“I’m very excited because not only do I get to marry my best friend, but also we’ve established such an amazing life together,” Love said at the time. “It’s going to be a celebration of the people that we have within our lives. We’ve been so blessed with those relationships. And again, I think those are what we’re going to look back at when we’re older and say, we’re so thankful for and bringing all those people together from the past and the present and having them all meet. I think that’s what really makes a wedding fun.”

Bock and Love announced their engagement in early 2021. They met five years prior after shooting in New York with the same photographer who introduced them.

The couple lives together in Manhattan when he is not in Cleveland during the NBA season.