Kevin Garnett slams Lakers coaching list: ‘They serious?’

Kevin Garnett has perused the list of coaching finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is not impressed.

The Lakers have reportedly narrowed down their coaching search to Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant and former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

Posting on his Instagram story, Garnett wrote, “Man are the Lakers serious? They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches.”

The NBA Hall of Famer continued to opine on the list of candidates who could potentially replace the fired Frank Vogel.

“FOH [get the f–k out of here],” he added. “They serious? Nah they not serious! They serious.”

There are also rumors in NBA circles that Doc Rivers, who won an NBA championship in 2008 with Garnett on the team, is a shadow candidate despite the 76ers retaining Rivers after the team collapsed in the playoffs.

Writing on his Substack Monday, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said that the Lakers have not “abandoned hope” that they could land Rivers in a deal with the Sixers.

Kevin Garnett ripped the reported Lakers coaching finalists on Instagram. Instagram / Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett at his jersey retirement ceremony in Boston. NBAE via Getty Images

Perhaps that would be a hire that would meet Garnett’s clearly-lofty standards.