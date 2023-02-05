Kevin Durant’s future with Nets uncertain after Kyrie Irving trade

The Kyrie Irving story can finally be put to rest.

Now comes the real story: What happens with Kevin Durant?

It’s the question the entire NBA has been asking themselves, and asking the Nets ever since Irving lodged his trade demand on Friday, one that ended with him being shipped to Dallas on Sunday.

Irving and the Nets had declared the All-Star available, but the rest of the league wants to know if his MVP friend is on the market?

With the currently injured star staying silent during his rehab, the Nets not having had an availability since the Irving trade, and Durant business partner Rich Kleiman not returning calls, it’s impossible to know.

Durant had requested a trade over the summer, a seismic move that ground free agency to a halt and overshadowed everything else. He was linked with the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.





Kevin Durant’s future with the Nets is now uncertain. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

But with Durant on a four-year contract that was just kicking in this season, Nets team owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks eventually met with the wantaway superstar in Los Angeles in August and drew him back into the fold. At least, so far.

Considering Durant and Irving arrived in Brooklyn together in 2019 — and the four-time scoring champ has shown remarkable loyalty toward Irving despite the latter’s litany of distractions — it begs the question of whether he will revisit that trade request.

It’s the million dollar question. Heck, considering franchise valuations it might be closer to a half-billion dollar question.

Now the Suns are prepared to pursue Durant should he become available, according to TNT.

Durant suffered a sprained MCL on Jan. 8 in Miami, and hasn’t played since. He is set for a second re-evaluation on Monday. A source close to the player told The Post that his injury is not as serious as the one that sidelined him for nearly seven weeks last season.

After suffering an MCL sprain on Jan. 15 last season, he didn’t play again until March 3. The Nets went 5-16 in his absence, his concerns over their perceived championship mentality — or lack thereof — sparking his summertime trade request.





The Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

This time they’re 5-7 without him, having already matched their win total of last season’s collapse. And after dropping their first three in the wake of Durant’s injury, they’re 5-4 coming into Monday’s game against the visiting Clippers.

Before tipoff, there should be more clarity about Durant’s return timeline. It remains to be seen whether there’s any more clarity about his reaction to the Irving deal, and what it means for his future in Brooklyn.