Kevin Durant to miss NBA All-Star Game after grandma’s death

Kevin Durant will not attend Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, including halftime festivities honoring the league’s 75th anniversary team, due to the death of his grandmother.

Wanda Durant, the Nets star’s mother, announced on her Instagram that her mother, Barbara A. Davis, died Sunday morning. Kevin Durant, the captain of one of the teams for the All-Star Game in Cleveland, will skip the game entirely, an NBA source confirmed. Durant’s expected absence was first reported by The Athletic.

“It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that our Dear Sweet Mama, BARBARA A. Davis, transitioned early this morning,” Wanda Durant wrote on Instagram. “Words can not describe how our family feels [during] this time. We want to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, and well wishes. God is GOOD and His PEACE comforts all of us.”

Durant, whose drafted team of All-Stars will face the one selected by fellow captain LeBron James, has been sidelined with a knee injury since mid-January.

