Kevin Durant still not laughing at Peyton Manning’s ESPYs joke

Kevin Durant didn’t find Peyton Manning’s joke about him joining the Warriors funny at the 2017 ESPY Awards — and he still isn’t laughing now.

Hours before Wednesday’s ESPY Awards, a Twitter user asked Durant why he was “so salty” over Manning’s jab, and even included a clip of the now-viral moment that featured the 33-year-old Nets star looking somber.

“If it was funny I would’ve laughed…it’s a simple concept,” Durant replied.

Kevin Durant reacts to Peyton Manning’s joke during the 2017 ESPY Awards. Twitter

Taking it back to the tale of the tape, Manning — who served as the 2017 ESPYs host — roasted Durant while hyping up the Final Five’s impressive medal count from the Olympics.

“The Final Five won the most Olympic medals of any US Women’s Gymnastics team ever. And our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning quipped at the time. “And I gotta tell ya, I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin.”

Manning then asked, “Russell Westbrook, what do you think?” which drew laughs from the star-studded crowd. As the cameras panned to Westbrook for a reaction shot, he kept his hand over his mouth.

At the time, Durant and Westbrook were rumored to have been feuding after Durant left Westbrook and the Thunder to join Curry and the Warriors’ championship team.

The cameras also panned to Russell Westbrook following Peyton Manning’s jab at Kevin Durant during the 2017 ESPY Awards. Twitter

Peyton Manning speaks on stage during the 2017 ESPY Awards. Getty Images

Later in the morning Wednesday, another fan went after Durant over the moment, tweeting, “It was definitely funny and You were butthurt. Quit acting as if You don’t care when it’s CLEAR You do. It’s okay!”

Durant then hit back, “I really don’t believe it’s that deep, it wasn’t funny so I didn’t laugh, im glad u enjoyed the laugh tho, it’s therapeutic for the soul.”

One athlete who did seem to enjoy the joke was Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who tweeted Wednesday of the resurfaced clip, “Ayoooooo,” with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis.

The 2022 ESPY Awards will air live on Wednesday, July 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC, with Steph Curry — Durant’s former teammate — serving as the night’s emcee.