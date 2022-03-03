Kevin Durant returns for Nets-Heat

Only seven games occupy Thursday’s NBA schedule, but Monique of The Action Network has two best bets.

The first comes in tonight’s Nets-Heat matchup in Brooklyn where the Heat are two-and-a-half point road favorites.

The good news for Brooklyn is that Kevin Durant is set to return to the lineup tonight and Monique expects a strong start to the game for the Nets.

Kevin Durant returns this week to a Nets team that may be facing a tought fight to stay out of the play-in games.

“Although Miami have been good on the road all season long, they haven’t been good in back-to-backs, posting a 3-7 record outright,” Monique says.

But, rather than targeting the Nets for the whole game, Monique is choosing to bet its first-quarter moneyline (+110) and is expecting a sense of urgency from the hosts.

Monique’s second play comes in a Western Conference matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks. For that contest, she is intrigued by under 219.5 points.

“Despite some of the defensive struggles out of the All-Star Break for the Warriors, they still boast the fourth-best scoring defense,” Monique explains.

Given the Mavericks possess the league’s second-best scoring defense, she expects another low-scoring affair between these sides.