Kevin Durant responds to ‘Hard Knocks’ diss about Achilles

Nets star Kevin Durant didn’t skip leg day on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” — which is chronicling the Detroit Lions training camp — Durant caught some heat from John Brown, the father of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“You got to train your whole body,” said Brown, a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder in the 1980s, who also won Mr. World three times.

Kevin Durant hit back on Twitter over a jab made on this week’s installment of “Hard Knocks.” Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“Kevin Durant and these guys, messed his Achilles up. I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant. When’s the last time you did a calf raise?”

It’s unclear if Durant watched Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” but he clearly caught the diss, and quote-tweeted a clip that featured Brown’s comment.

“Today,” Durant tweeted Wednesday, indicating he performed a calf raise that day.

Brown was referring to the ruptured right Achilles that Durant suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant returned to action in December 2020 with the Nets, and faced off against his former Warriors team.

Kevin Durant drives to the basket during a Nets-Cavaliers game in April 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Kevin Durant with Nets coach Steve Nash in March 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

In response to someone that tweeted, “It’s amazing how easy it is to get in your head,” Durant, 33, replied that it’s the “most overused phrase in the last 10 years.”

A two-time NBA champion, Durant made the stunning admission in June that he wanted out of Brooklyn after three seasons. He doubled down on his trade request earlier this month in a meeting with team owner Joe Tsai, in which he proposed an ultimatum to trade him or fire coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets last August.