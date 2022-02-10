Kevin Durant refuses to take James Harden in NBA All-Star draft

James Harden is headed to the City of Brotherly Love, and Kevin Durant is not smitten with his now-twice former teammate.

The NBA All-Star Game draft took place Thursday night on TNT, with Durant and LeBron James as the captains.

Durant had the penultimate pick, and the only two players left on the board were Harden and Rudy Gobert.

Durant selected the latter, giving a deadpan explanation.

“I’m gonna need some size, for sure,” Durant said. “Some size and some defense in the interior, especially with Giannis and LeBron James playing such great basketball this year.”

LeBron cracked up, as the situation was genuinely funny.

Kevin Durant refused to select James Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft. Screengrab

Earlier, Durant’s Nets shipped a disgruntled Harden to Philadelphia in return for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round picks before the NBA trade deadline Thursday.

It seems safe to say Durant has not quite forgiven Harden for wanting out of Brooklyn.