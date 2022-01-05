The Hamden Journal

Kevin Durant player prop bets for Nets vs. Pacers, January 5

Kevin Durant player prop bets for Nets vs. Pacers, January 5

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. In this article we dig into all of Durant’s prop bets available for this matchup, and examine the stats to figure out the best predictions.

Game and Prop Info

  • Matchup: Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Date: January 5, 2022
  • Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-105)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)
  • Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Durant Player Prop Trends

  • Durant has totaled more than 27.5 points 19 times this season (through 30 games).
  • Wednesday’s over/under for Durant is 27.5 points. That’s 2.2 fewer than his season average of 29.7.
  • Durant has accumulated more than 4.5 assists in 17 of 30 games.
  • Durant’s year-long assist average — 5.7 per game — is 1.2 higher than Wednesday’s assist over/under (4.5).
  • Durant has compiled more than 31.5 combined points and assists in 21 games this season.
  • Durant has averaged 35.4 combined points and assists per game, 3.9 more than his PA prop bet total — 31.5 — for Wednesday’s game.

Durant Stats

  • 29.7 PTS (first in NBA); 7.7 REB (33rd in NBA); 5.7 AST (21st in NBA)
  • 0.7 STL; 0.9 BLK (31st in NBA)
  • 10.8 FGM (first in NBA); 20.9 FGA (third in NBA); 51.4% FG% (23rd in NBA)
  • 29.7 PTS (first in NBA); 7.7 REB (33rd in NBA); 5.7 AST (21st in NBA)
  • 3.2 TO; 1.78 AST/TO
  • 10 Double-doubles (29th in NBA); 2 Triple-doubles (sixth in NBA)

Durant vs. the Pacers

  • Durant has recorded more than 27.5 points one time against the Pacers (11 games).
  • Through 11 games against the Pacers, Durant has had a single-game assist total above 4.5 a total of six times.
  • Durant’s combined points and assists have gone over 31.5 two times against the Pacers.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.