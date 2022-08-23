Kevin Durant ‘moving forward’ with Nets after trade demand saga

Kevin Durant is staying put in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement that Durant and the team are “moving forward” together to chase a championship, following a Monday meeting in Los Angeles.

“[Nets coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [Nets owners] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and [his manager] Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Marks said. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant (r.) will remain with the Nets after a meeting with owner Joe Tsai and his wife Clara Wu Tsai, GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash (l.) Corey Sipkin

The decision came after Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn on June 30 — and then later gave the Nets an ultimatum to trade him or fire Nash and Marks.

Both sides reached the decision after multiple teams expressed interest in Durant, including the Grizzlies, Celtics, Heat and Raptors. The Nets were reportedly asking for a sky-high return for the star forward.

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving opted in to his $37 million player option, committing to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn at the end of June — just days before Durant requested a trade.

On Monday, The Athletic reported Irving has been working out with teammates and holding “constructive dialogue” with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has reportedly made clear to teams interested in Irving that it plans to keep the seven-time All-Star.

The Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the opening round by the Celtics last season, a campaign that was muddled by Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated. That meant for much of the season Irving was unable to play in Nets in home games.

Kyrie Irving (left) and Kevin Durant appear set to run it back with the Nets. Getty Images

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets last August.