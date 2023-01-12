Kevin Durant-less Nets come up short in loss to Celtics

Life without Kevin Durant began anew for the Nets on Thursday night.

Their first challenge in Durant’s absence because of a sprained MCL? The team with the best record in the NBA, and the one standing between the Nets and the top of the Eastern Conference.

Despite a strong start and a two-point game entering the third quarter, the Nets ran out of gas in the fourth and fell to the Celtics 109-98 at Barclays Center.

The loss was only the Nets’ third in their last 21 games, but one they hope is not a harbinger. Last season, when Durant missed six weeks with an MCL sprain, the Nets went 5-16. This time around, they were on their way to a better start without Durant and led by as many as nine points in the first half.

The Celtics (31-12) were also shorthanded, playing without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford on the second half of a back-to-back, but they finished stronger to knock off the Nets. Jayson Tatum led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Marcus Smart chipped in 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Jayson Tatum, who scored 20 points, looks to drive past Seth Curry during the Nets’ 109-98 loss to the Celtics. USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 24 points while Joe Harris, starting for Durant, had a season-high 18 points and T.J. Warren added 20 points off the bench. But it wasn’t enough in the end.

The Celtics took an 84-82 lead into the fourth quarter and promptly turned it into their biggest advantage of the night by opening the quarter on an 8-2 run with their second unit.

Tatum and Smart then came back in the game and pushed it to a 12-2 run that extended the Celtics’ lead to 96-84. The Nets never got the deficit smaller than seven points the rest of the way.

Kyrie Irving, who scored a game-high 24 points, drives on Marcus Smart during the Nets’ loss. Corey Sipkin

The Nets got out to a quick start, leading for most of the first quarter and taking a 31-29 lead into the second. Harris scored 10 points in the opening quarter while Ben Simmons dished out seven assists — the most for any Net in a quarter this season.

In the second quarter, the Nets tried to pull away with a 6-0 run but soon after, the Celtics one-upped them with an 8-0 run from their second unit, pulling within 43-42 at the 6:58 mark.

Simmons, though, continued to push the pace and create offensively. On back-to-back possessions, he found T.J. Warren in transition for buckets — the second giving him 10 assists with 4:30 left in the first half — and the 50-44 lead.

Ben Simmons, who didn’t score but had 13 assists, drives past Luke Kornet during the Nets’ loss. Corey Sipkin

Still, the Celtics went on to close out the second quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 60-57 lead — their biggest of the half — into the break.