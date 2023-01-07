Kevin Durant leads Nets’ rally in bounce-back win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The Nets’ 12-game winning streak ended Wednesday night.

On Friday they made sure they didn’t continue a losing skid, pulling out a 108-102 come-from-behind victory over the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

The result pulled the Nets (26-13) within a game of the league-leading Celtics, and moved them a game ahead of the third-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

After their winning streak, the longest in the NBA this season, was snapped Wednesday night at Chicago (their first on the road since Nov. 25 at Indiana), the Nets avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 13-15. They have won 16 of their past 18 games.

“Really been thinking about it all day. I’m just excited to see how our team plays, how we start the game and our attention to detail throughout the course of the game,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I said it after the last game, we responded well to wins and we learned how to win in different ways. Can we respond after not getting a win.”

Kevin Durant dunks during the Nets’ win over the Pelicans on Jan. 6. AP

The Nets might not have responded well at the start — they were down by 15 in the first half against the Pelicans (24-15), who were playing without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram — but they did enough to pull out the win.

Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 33 points, on 9-for-26 shooting against a team bent on stopping him at all cost.

“It’s just fun to see that you can continue to progress,” Vaughn said. “There’s different elements to his game you haven’t seen previously. The efficiency that is still behind it. The joy that he plays with.

“At the end of the day, he’s play every minute of the game and he’d play every game. You just don’t have that in the league. It’s a guy who enjoys playing, wants to compete, wants to win but is still very efficient doing it.”

Kyrie Irving added 19 points and TJ Warren had 15 off the bench.

Other than a brief lead in the opening moments of the game, the Nets struggled for most of the first half on both ends of the court.

The Nets fell behind by as many as 15, at 43-28 on a Naji Marshall free throw and again at 45-30 on Devonte Graham’s short floater with 6:53 left in the half.

It was still 64-53 Toronto at intermission, but whatever Vaughn said at the break appeared to take hold.

Kyrie Irving dribbles during the Nets’ win over the Pelicans on Jan. 6. USA TODAY Sports

The Nets stormed out of the locker room with a 17-5 run. After a missed Durant turnaround, a Nic Claxton tap-out offensive rebound turned into a Royce O’Neale 3-pointer and 70-69 lead, the Nets’ first since 6-4 in the early stages of the game.

Moments later O’Neale — who had played through the lingering aftereffects of a non-COVID illness in Chicago and had gone an uncharacteristic 0-for-8 from deep — hit another from behind the arc to push it to 78-74 with 6:03 left in the third.

The Nets led 88-85 when Warren — playing through the left rib contusion that had knocked him out of the loss to the Bulls — drilled a wide-open 3 with 8.4 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Nets went into an offensive funk to start the fourth, a nearly 4 ½ minute scoreless drought. They went 0-for-5 with three turnovers in that dry spell, but their defense — yes, that’s right, defense — kept them in it, holding New Orleans to just 2-for-10 shooting.

Warren broke the slump with a reverse that knotted the game at 90-all with 7:38 to play. And Irving — who’d been 4-for-16 to that point — followed with a pull-up 3-pointer to put the Nets back up 93-90.

They led 101-97 with two minutes left, and held the Pelicans at arm’s length to some clutch free throw shooting.

Durant went 11-for-11 from the line, and O’Neale had 14 points on 4-for-7 from behind the arc.

CJ McCollum had 28 points to lead the Pelicans.