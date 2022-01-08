Kevin Durant lacks support as Nets are blown out by Bucks

The Nets hosted the Bucks on Friday night for the first time since last season’s heartbreaking ouster, an overtime loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This time the stakes weren’t as high. But the beating was far worse.

The shorthanded Bucks thrashed the Nets, 121-109, before a sellout crowd of 17,732 at Barclays Center.

It was the Nets’ fifth straight loss at home, and it wasn’t even as close as it sounded.

“We’ve got to turn the tide,” Kevin Durant said. “I feel like we will. Our home crowd wants to get behind the team that’s playing well. I don’t expect us to have a great homecourt advantage if we’re playing s–tty basketball. That’s just what it is … it’s on us to just play better.”

The Nets (24-13) were drilled by a team playing without Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and coach Mike Budenholzer due to the health and safety protocols. It didn’t seem to matter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tips out a rebound during the Bucks’ win over the Nets. Getty Images

A pair of free throws by Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee a 87-63 lead midway through the third quarter, and the Nets never rallied.

“Yeah, we looked off. We’re not on the same page, we’re not in sync offensively, defensively, and in order for us to be a great team, we’ve gotta be in sync,” Durant said. “So we’ll figure it out I think.”

They hope.

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the ball away from Kevin Durant. Robert Sabo

The Bucks shot 16-for-45 from behind the 3-point arc and outscored the Nets 27-16 in second-chance points. At the end, it was yet another poor game for the Nets since coming back from the mini-break forced upon them by a COVID-19 outbreak.

It hasn’t been one thing. It has been everything.

“You name it. We’ve really struggled since returning from all the COVID interruptions,” coach Steve Nash said. “We were having a very good year. We actually played well through the COVID situation. Since we’ve gotten everyone back more or less we just haven’t had the confidence, the spirit, the joy and you could see it.

“Too many lapses and not enough pace and enthusiasm and we’ve got to find that. We’ve got to get that back after this interruption and be a group that goes out there and is difficult to play against.”

Durant finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as he dueled Antetokoumpo in a matchup of the two best players on the planet. Antetokoumpo had 31 points and nine assists — and he also had help.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the Bucks’ win over the Nets. Robert Sabo

James Harden had a fairly quiet 16 points, shooting 6-for-15 with five turnovers to finish minus-20. Harden had just six points on 2-for-10 shooting in the first half, when the Nets fell behind 60-49. That deficit reached 24 points in the third quarter.

Bobby Portis had 25 points and 12 rebounds, including 20 and nine at the break, for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 20 points.

Khris Middleton drives against LaMarcus Aldridge during the Bucks’ 121-109 win over the Nets. Robert Sabo

“It’s a little frustrating. We just can’t get it together. It’s been, what, four games, something like that, four of five,” Harden said. “It feels like it’s both ends of the ball. It’s just a little frustrating, but this happens throughout the course of a long season. You’ve just got to find a way to get out of it.

The Nets’ 14-3 mark away from Brooklyn is tied for the best road record in the NBA. But at home? The loss Friday dropped them to 10-10, just .500 in their own building, where they have failed miserably to develop a homecourt advantage.

Barclays Center may have been sold out, but it has lacked vital energy except for rare exceptions, such as when the Nets have hosted the rival Knicks.

“We’ve struggled at home by our standards. It’s frustrating. I believe we’re .500 at home so that is difficult,” Nash said. “The positive is we’ve got a lot of room for improvement. We were having a good year. We were defending. We were winning with our defense and that’s taken a hit here since we’ve come back.”