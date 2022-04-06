Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ready for first MSG game together

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the Nets in June 2019, and are wrapping up their third season together in Brooklyn. Somehow they’ve still never played together at the Garden.

That changes Wednesday.

“First game ever,” Irving said after he poured in 42 points to beat Houston 118-105 Tuesday.

And what kind of reaction does he expect from the Knick fans?

“You’re trying to make me go viral over here, man. You know how that series goes between us and the New York Knicks,” he said. “And it’s been that way since I’ve been a fan of the Nets since I was a kid. So is gonna be action-packed.

“It’ll be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It’s the mecca. So what better way to close out your season, the final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world. But that aside, we’ve just got to bring it. And looking forward to it. Looking forward to back and forth action. And I know the Knicks will be ready, so we’ve just got to be prepared. It’s about us.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Getty Images

The Nets are 3-0 against the Knicks this season, but Durant missed their earlier Garden visit due to injury. He missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles.

“It’s going to be big … it’s always a close game when we play them. So hopefully we can blow them out,” Bruce Brown said. “It’s gonna be, what, the first game we play both Ky and KD. I know they’re gonna be super excited.

“Energy is gonna be there the juice is going to be there so we just got to go out there execute and win the game.

“I don’t think [the fans] want to say too many bad things because it’ll be two 50-balls if they try talking.”

Seth Curry sat out Tuesday’s win with a sore ankle but the Nets aren’t planning to shelve the sweet-shooting guard for the rest of the regular season, and hope he can face the Knicks.

Goran Dragic is still in health and safety protocols, and still stuck in Atlanta.