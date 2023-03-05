Kevin Durant hits game-winner in win over Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

DALLAS — Kevin Durant scored 37 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 11 seconds to go, to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a thrilling showcase of stars for both teams.

The first meeting between Durant and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving since they were traded by Brooklyn before the deadline last month was even when Durant pulled up over Tim Hardaway Jr. and Irving for the lead.

Luka Doncic had 34 points for Dallas, but his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out before he fouled Durant after the rebound with 3.5 seconds remaining.

After the play was over, Doncic and Devin Booker, who scored 36 points, ended up nose-to-nose, and both were issued technical fouls before Durant hit two free throws to clinch the victory.





Kevin Durant (35) of the Suns hits a shot against the Mavericks on March 5, 2023. USA TODAY Sports





Kyrie Irving (2) and Kevin Durant (35) during the Mavericks-Suns game on March 5, 2023. AP





Kevin Durant (35) finished with 37 points in the Phoenix Suns’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks on March 5, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

It was the 14th technical of the season for Doncic, two shy of the threshold for a one-game suspension.

Irving scored 30 points exactly four years to the day since the last time he faced Durant, when his Boston Celtics blew out Durant and his Golden State Warriors 128-95.

Phoenix’s win left the teams tied in the season series, with playoff seedings in the Western Conference wide open below top-seeded Denver.

Chris Paul scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for one of several tiebreaking or go-ahead buckets for both teams.





Devin Booker, #1 of the Phoenix Suns, goes to the basket as Kyrie Irving #2 and Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks Getty Images





Getty Images

Phoenix forward Ish Wainwright, who was a role player 100 miles down the road from Dallas at Baylor before a brief stint as a tight end for the Bears, went 4 for 5 from 3-point range in the second half for 12 points.

Durant was 12 of 17 from the field and 10 of 11 from the line in his first 30-point performance in three games since joining the Suns in a blockbuster deal with the Nets that came days after the Mavs acquired Irving.

Phoenix is 3-0 with Durant, while Dallas dropped to 3-6 since Irving joined the club. The Mavs are 2-3 on a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.