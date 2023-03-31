Kevin Durant harbors no hard feelings for ex-franchise Nets

Kevin Durant is seeking another championship, but he’s not trying to cut down the Nets.

Seven weeks after he was traded to the Suns on the heels of running mate Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Mavericks, Durant harbors no ill will toward the Nets.

In fact, he wishes that his three-plus years — resulting in just one playoff series victory — turned out differently.

“I hated it had to go down like that,” Durant told The Athletic. “I wasn’t trying to prove the Nets is a s—y organization. I was trying to prove that the Nets are a great organization, that they care about their players, want the best for their players. Certain s–t just didn’t work out. I understand that. I’m not here trying to prove that the Nets was wrong, I think they did amazing by me the whole time I was there, not just with the trade.”

Durant last played for the Nets on Jan. 8. He was sidelined by injury — as he was for much of his tenure — when the Irving-forced teardown happened just before the Feb. 9 deadline.

“Once he asked out, I was just trying to figure out what direction the team is going in,” Durant said. “Once I had no understanding of what direction we’re going in, I tried to make the best decision for me.”





Durant has averaged 26.6 PPG in his three games with Suns Getty Images

The Nets sent Durant to one of his desired spots to form a new Big 3 with Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while getting back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four unprotected first-round draft picks.

Bridges, who the Suns reportedly were reluctant to include, is off to a historic start, and Johnson just scored a team-high 31 points in a win to add breathing room in the playoff race.

Durant isn’t looking for the Nets to struggle and gain vindication.

“Nah. Hell nah,” he said. “I want the best for that organization. I wanted the best for us every game.”

It all traces back to the Nets signing him to a four-year, $164 million contract knowing that he had to sit out the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles.

“Coming off the Achilles injury, get back into playing — they made sure they were there for me every step of the way,” he said. “And I appreciate that for life. I feel like we’ll be tied as family members for life regardless of how it finished.”

In a candid moment, Bridges admitted that it is difficult to block out other results that impact the Nets’ playoff seeding.

“Even when I don’t [look], it always randomly pops up when I’m on my phone or something,” Bridges said. “The NBA posts the standings because the East and the West is getting tight. Even when I’m not looking for it, I see it. It’s always there.”

The Nets gained a game in the battle for the No. 6 seed with the combination of their last win and the Heat’s loss to the Knicks.

“Obviously, we have to take it a game at a time,” Bridges said, “but it’s also good to see things working in our way.”

Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) is probable for Friday against the Hawks. The backup center attempted three shots in seven minutes against the Rockets.