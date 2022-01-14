Kevin Durant fined $15K for F-bomb after Nets loss to Blazers

Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for “using profane language” in a postgame press conference earlier this week, the league announced Friday.

Durant’s comments came following the Nets’ loss Monday night in Portland, when he said, “I’m not making no excuses about no flights or our schedule. Everybody’s schedule is f–ked up.”

The 11-time All-Star also failed to comply with NBA security in an interview as part of the review process, according to the league’s release.

Knicks forward Julius Randle had been fined $25,000 last week for multiple f-bombs, including explaining that a thumbs-down gesture was meant to say “shut the f-ck up” to fans at Madison Square Garden. The NBA had issued a memo six weeks ago warning players about cursing during interviews.

Kevin Durant looks on during the game against the Trail Blazers Getty Images

Durant also used a milder curse word in the same post-game interview in Portland when asked about the schedule that had the Nets playing back-to-back games on both coasts due to a COVID-19 postponement.

“Who cares? It’s a part of the game. It’s a part of who we are. We’ve been in the league… They throw s- -t at you, you’ve gotta figure out how to work around it,” Durant said. “So who cares? That’s what championship teams go through: a little adversity.”

Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer, was rested and didn’t play in Thursday’s blowout loss to the Thunder at Barclays Center.