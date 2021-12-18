Kevin Durant enters NBA’s COVID-19 protocols; How many games will Nets superstar miss?

The MVP campaign of Nets superstar Kevin Durant could be coming to a brief pause.

On Dec. 18, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Durant had been placed into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Nets’ Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

Durant becomes the eighth member of the Nets to be placed in the protocols, joining LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, James Johnson and Paul Millsap. With eight players in the protocols and sharpshooter Joe Harris out while recovering from an ankle procedure, the Nets have used the NBA’s hardship exemption to sign three players.

The Durant news comes on the heels of the Nets’ announcement that Kyrie Irving would be permitted to rejoin the team on a part-time basis.

Now, what’s next for Durant and the Nets? Here’s what to know about his status for upcoming games.

Why did Kevin Durant enter the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols?

According to the NBA, a vaccinated player enters the health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 or receiving an inconclusive COVID-19 test result. Because Durant has been able to play in home games, he is confirmed to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Durant’s result, which is either positive or inconclusive, is part of a larger outbreak within the Nets organization, bringing the total number of players in the protocols to eight.

How long will Kevin Durant be out?

If an NBA player tests positive for COVID-19, he must spend a minimum of 10 days away from the team unless he returns two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour span.

In the past month, Lakers’ LeBron James, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook have all tested out of the health and safety protocols, returning to the team in less than 10 days.

Will Kevin Durant play on Christmas?

Durant’s availability for the Nets’ Christmas Day visit to take on the Lakers is dependent on his time within the health and safety protocols.

With Durant entering the protocols on Dec. 18, he would need to test out of the protocols in order to be able to take the floor by Dec. 25. If Durant is sidelined for a minimum of 10 days, he would miss at least six of the Nets’ upcoming games.

Nets schedule 2021-22