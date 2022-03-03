Kevin Durant doesn’t view himself as ‘savior’ for floundering Nets

Kevin Durant has heard what has been said. He knows where the Nets sit in the standings. He understands a lot will be asked of him quickly.

The superstar does not look at himself as a “savior,” he said. Even if a savior is required.

“I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we’re missing as a group,” Durant said Thursday morning at shootaround at the Nets’ practice facility. “But I’m not trying to go out there and win the game by myself tonight or make it all about me.”

Whether he will try to or not, it is all about Durant as he returns Thursday night after missing a month and a half of games during which the Nets have catapulted down the Eastern Conference standings.

Durant, who has not played since spraining the MCL in his left knee Jan. 15, said he feels “energized” about eight hours before returning to the Barclays Center court for a matchup with the first-place Heat.

Kevin Durant is making his return to the Nets Thursday night against the Heat. Corey Sipkin

When he last played, the Nets sat comfortably in second. Following a 5-16 stretch that included James Harden being dealt, the Nets (32-31) are in play-in territory and even flirting with missing the entry tournament altogether, just three games ahead of the 11th-place Wizards.

“We want to win every game. But we just have to take it a day at a time,” Durant said in his first public comments since Feb. 12. “I know what the standings are. Everybody is telling us every day how far we have dropped and where we may end up — constantly telling us the situation we are in.

“We understand that, and we know that each day is important.”

The 33-year-old is not sure whether there will be a minutes restriction right away and said the flow of the game would dictate how much he can contribute.

The Nets have 19 games left to salvage the season.

“We are cutting it close,” said Durant, averaging 29.3 points in 36 games this season. “… But that’s the situation we are in. That’s the circumstances we are in. We have to go out there and figure it out.”

Figure it out on the fly with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic and eventually (they hope) Ben Simmons, none of whom Durant has played with.

Durant said he did not want to rush back sooner and play through pain and risk aggravating the injury. He watched the freefall and thinks the team will be better for it.

“It’s only going to build our character as an organization, only going to make us better as individual players and as a team,” Durant said. “So I know a lot of fans watching us have high expectations for us coming into the season and expected us to run away with the championship, but if you’re a fan, you’ll appreciate Nets basketball and what we’re trying to build, then you will follow us along this journey that’s about to come up because you never know what may happen.”