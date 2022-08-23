Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets among favorites

Commercial Content, 21+



After a summer defined by rumors and wild swings in the NBA betting market, Kevin Durant appears to be staying in Brooklyn after all.

The team announced Tuesday that the 12-time All-Star has “agreed to move forward” with the Nets after Durant’s trade request in the hours before free agency fueled months of speculation about his next home. It also rattled the futures market, with multiple teams – including the Suns, Heat, and Celtics – seeing dramatic shifts in their title odds based on the sheer possibility of landing the former MVP.

Those deals appear dead for now, and the Nets are clear beneficiaries in the betting market. Brooklyn is back to +700 to win the NBA title at BetMGM after opening at that price in mid-June – which comes just a day after the team was priced at +1600 to win it all.

Kevin Durant NBAE via Getty Images



2022 NBA Finals odds

Boston Celtics +500 Golden State Warriors +600 Milwaukee Bucks +650 Brooklyn Nets +700 Los Angeles Clippers +700 Phoenix Suns +1000 Philadelphia 76ers +1400 Miami Heat +1600 Denver Nuggets +1800 Los Angeles Lakers +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Dallas Mavericks +2200 Minnesota Timberwolves +3500 Chicago Bulls +4000 New Orleans Pelicans +4000 Atlanta Hawks +5000 Toronto Raptors +5000 New York Knicks +6600 Portland Trail Blazers +8000 Cleveland Cavaliers +10000 Charlotte Hornets +15000 Utah Jazz +15000 Washington Wizards +25000 Detroit Pistons +50000 Houston Rockets +50000 Indiana Pacers +50000 Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 Orlando Magic +50000 Sacramento Kings +50000 San Antonio Spurs +50000 Odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook

How Durant news affects the NBA Finals and betting market

The Nets were dealing as high as +4000 to win the NBA title earlier this summer when Durant’s eventual exodus felt inevitable. But as trade talks stalled across the league, Brooklyn’s futures odds slowly crept back down across the board, and a potential reunion between the Nets and their malcontent star felt like a possibility.

Still, that didn’t seem like the likeliest outcome as of Monday, when Brooklyn was priced around +700 to win the East and +450 to win the Atlantic Division at most shops. After Tuesday’s news, those odds have already been slashed to +350 and +200, respectively, though the Celtics remain the favorites in both markets.

Kyrie Irving celebrates after scoring a career and franchise high 60 points against the Orlando Magic Getty Images

Even Boston’s odds have moved in the wake of Durant’s about-face, as the C’s had recently emerged as potential front-runners to land the 33-year-old superstar. Their title odds were nudged from +450 on Monday to the current price of +500, while the 76ers (+1400) and Heat (+1600) both saw a similar shift after flirting with the Durant sweepstakes in recent weeks.

No team has seen a more dramatic adjustment than the Suns, who were once the clear favorites to land Durant after posting the NBA’s best record without him. Phoenix’s title price was as short as +450 in the immediate aftermath of Durant’s request, but that’s since settled to +1000 as of Tuesday.

Ben Simmons NBAE via Getty Images

Some of that movement – especially for those clubs in the East – is a product of the Nets maintaining the core of last year’s preseason title favorites. Assuming this saga is over, Brooklyn is set to roll out Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons for the first time in 2022-23, which has the potential to be one of the more lethal trios in the NBA if healthy.

Of course, if we’ve learned anything over the last two months, you can’t assume anything with this group.