Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman host star-studded Boardroom brunch at ASW

Boardroom brought the stars out at NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Rich Kleiman, the longtime manager of Kevin Durant, hosted the company’s annual Boardroom Brunch with Coinbase on Saturday at Acqua Di Luca, located in the heart of the Cleveland warehouse district.

Rich Kleiman poses with LeBron James’ right hand man Rich Paul. F.J. Montoya

In exclusive photos obtained by The Post, Kleiman, who co-founded Thirty Five Ventures with Durant, posed with Rich Paul, super agent to LeBron James.

The star-studded guest list included James’ business partner Maverick Carter, NBA execs, ESPN personalities and a mix of current and former pro athletes.

Durant was not present at the brunch, and also missed Sunday’s NBA All-Star game following the death of his grandmother.

Maverick Carter flashes a smile at the All-Star weekend Boardroom brunch. F.J. Montoya

On Sunday, Durant’s mother, Wanda announced on Instagram that her mother Barbara Davis died on Sunday.

Durant was named a captain for the game, but was not scheduled to play against Team LeBron James due to a sprained MCL in his left knee that has sidelined him since Jan. 15.

The Nets star, who was named a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, was set to be honored at a halftime ceremony during the All-Star Game.

Owner of VaynerMedia Gary Vaynerchuk at the brunch event. F.J. Montoya

Lisa Leslie (WNBA legend), Chiney Ogwumike (current WNBA player and ESPN on-air host), Steve Stoute, Jimmy Pitaro (ESPN President), Roham Gharegozlu (CEO Dapper Labs), Rick Welts (President of Golden State Warriors), Micah Johnson (artist, former MLB player), Gary Vaynerchuk and rapper Fabolous were all in attendance.

The energy was high and the sneaker game was strong inside the swanky, seafood-focused Italian restaurant. Although there was an overload of power players in the room, Kleiman and co. didn’t discuss work during the event.

Steve Stoute, CEO of marketing agency Translation, strikes wore a snazzy blue jacket to the Saturday brunch. F.J. Montoya

In December, Durant and Kleiman announced a partnership with cryptocurrency platform Coinbase on content and Crypto education. The pair were investors in Coinbase through their venture capital firm, Thirty Five Ventures.

Durant also appears on the cover of AdWeek, which hits newsstands on Monday.